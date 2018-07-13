Polls open across Tennessee for early voting

JACKSON, Tenn. — At the Madison County Agricultural Complex, the polls are opening for early voting, and people are making their voices heard.

“I think it’s such an important part for us as citizens,” Pam Chambers said. “You’ve got to vote. There’s just no if, and or but. You may think you don’t have a choice, but you always do.”

She was one of hundreds of people who headed out to the polls to vote early in the Aug. 2 election.

“I think it’s a benefit that we as American citizens have, and we have the right to exercise that,” Lorraine Price, who also voted early, said.

“We love to see our voters come out,” Madison County Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley said. “It’s enjoyable for us. We look forward to it, so I think it’s a pleasant experience for early voting in Madison County.”

Buckley says early voting is meant to be easier for voters.

“We know that people who vote early don’t have a lot of extra time on their hands, so we want to make it as convenient as possible,” she said.

Some early voters in Madison County said they come out to the polls early to get it out of the way and to make sure their voices are heard, no matter what.

“This way I plan ahead and take care of it,” Price said.

“I make sure that if something happens, I voted,” Chambers said.

Each West Tennessee county has designated locations for early voting. To find yours, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.