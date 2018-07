Refrigerated Zebra Cake

1 Box Chocolate Graham Crackers

1 Box Regular Graham Crackers

1 Small Box Instant Vanilla Pudding

1 Small Box Instant Chocolate Pudding

1 Regular Size Container Cool Whip

1 Ready To Spread Milk Chocolate Frosting

2 Cups Milk

2 Cups Heavy Whipping Cream

9×13 Pan Optional: Chocolate Chips, Cocoa Powder, Grated Chocolate

Place 1 layer of chocolate grahams in bottom of 9×13 pan.

Prepare Vanilla pudding using 1 cup of milk and 1 cup heavy whipping cream.

Pour over graham crackers.

Put thin layer of cool whip over that.

Optional: Sprinkle with chocolate chips or grated chocolate or dusting of cocoa powder.

Place in frig; allowing it to set for 15 minutes.

Place 1 layer of regular graham crackers over prepared dish.

Prepare Chocolate pudding using 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of heavy whipping cream.

Pour over graham crackers. Put thin layer of cool whip over that.

Melt ΒΌ cup of frosting in microwave and drizzle over top.

Cover; place in refrigerator. Allow to set for at least 4 hours.