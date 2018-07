The TSWA released their All-State soccer teams

JACKSON, Tenn. — In class A Lexington’s Tristian Lowery who recently signed with Christian Brothers University earned the nod. Also in that class was Madison’s, Joey Soriano.

In Division 2, USJ had Jack Edwards, the Memphis signee, and Will Pucek.

Edwards accounted for 21 goals while Pucek, a sophomore, tallied 38 goals.