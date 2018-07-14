Community cookout aims to inspire and motivate youth

JACKSON, Tenn — People of all ages came together in Jackson to inspire and motivate the youth of the community.

The BBQ was sponsored by the Tennessee chapter of the organization J.U.S.T.I.C.E. The event included hot dogs and hamburgers, music, games, and motivational speakers. One of the guest speakers was Jackson city councilman, Johnny Dodd.

The host, Christopher Greer, said he organized the event to set an example for the younger generation in his neighborhood.

“Lets get to work in our community, we have some young people that are not doing anything, so I want to get them motivated, I want to get them excited. I want to get them active in our community, so that way we can do something within our community to make our community a better place,” Host, Christopher Greer said.

J.U.S.T.I.C.E. is a nationwide organization that works to fight injustice people face in their daily lives.