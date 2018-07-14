Lexington police host ‘Shop with a Cop’ fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Tenn — The second annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ power lifting competition was held in Lexington on Saturday.

All proceeds will go to the ‘Shop with a Cop’ program, which will help kids around Christmas time.

Officer Collins Bailey with the Lexington police department said the event gets better every year, but one main difference is having juvenile competition this year. Organizers expect around 80 kids to compete.

“Great cause, all the meat heads around get to show off their skill, how strong they are, and we also have a women division also and they get to come out and support also,” Officer Collins Bailey said.

Officer Bailey said during the juvenile competition they will have power cleans, a bench press, and an obstacle course set up outside.