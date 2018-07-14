Local author host book signing at Buford Pusser home and museum

JACKSON, Tenn — A local author hosted a book signing Saturday morning at the Buford Pusser Home and Museum.

Robert Broughton, author of “Ghost Tales of the State Line Mob”, released a new book titled, “Louise Hathcock: Queen of the State Line Mob”. He said after writing his first publication, he wanted to write a book specific to each character in it. Louise Hathcock is the first one of the series.

“It’s history that’s real. It’s true crime.,” Author, Robert Broughton said. “It really happened. You can go through court records like I did and newspaper articles and read about these people, but the books put together their whole history instead of just bits and pieces,”

Broughton said his books are based on the history of the state line and the corruption between Selmer and Corinth from the 30’s to the 60’s. He said you can buy his book online or at the Buford Pusser Home and Museum.