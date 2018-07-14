Scattered Storms Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 9:15 a.m. – Saturday, July 14th

A heat advisory for all of today.

Many locations only managed to drop into the upper 70s by sunrise Saturday. Another hot day ahead in the mid 90’s with only small chances for an isolated storm.

There’s only a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms today, it’s a 30% chance for rain. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s at the warmest point of the afternoon but it will feel like the lower 100s again with the humidity, so be safe out there! Showers and thunderstorms will become more a little bit more likely on Sunday when high pressure begins to break down over the Mid-South. Some thunderstorms could become strong during the afternoon and evening that day. More rain will remain possible Monday and Tuesday but a brief break from the heat and humidity is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday after a cold front moves through! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

