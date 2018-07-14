Tennessee Walking Horses compete in support of YouthTown

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Competitors from across the mid-south came together in Madison County Saturday for the 31st Annual Charity Horse Show, a fundraiser benefiting YouthTown.

“We are really designated for both substance dependence treatment and concurring disorders such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, and that kind of thing,” said Pepper Pratt, executive director of YouthTown.

The event included a petting zoo, pony rides, and a silent auction, but the main attraction was the Tennessee Walking Horse.

“They wanted an animal that would be very pretty but also serviceable and would be very smooth to ride,” said competitor Ed Cotter about the Tennessee Walking Horse.

Competitors say there are two main types of Tennessee Walking Horses, including the pleasure horse.

“And then there is the performance Tennessee Walking Horse that, as you said, is like a model in high heel shoes, and they sort of strut their stuff,” Cotter said.

But spectators say all competitions are enjoyable.

“I watch them all. I love them all. I’ve been involved with walking horses since I was three years old,” said event attendee John Lay.

In the end, everyone in attendance was helping walk local teens into a better future.

“Our goal is not just to put tools of recover in the lives of kids, but to help them to experience irreversible life change through our Christ center mission statement,” Pratt said.

Pratt says at least 70 percent of the teenagers who go through the program at YouthTown are success stories. He says they are hoping to raise about $15,000 from the event.

If you are interested in learning more about YouthTown, you can find additional information at www.youthtown.net