The Goodwill Career Solutions center to host job fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 1320 S. Highland Ave. in Jackson will host a job fair for eight employers seeking to fill at least 100 positions in Madison, Gibson, Haywood and Henderson counties.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17.

Employers include Goodwill, Lowes of Jackson, West Tennessee Healthcare, Manpower, ABM, Kelly Services, TBDN and Sonic.

Openings include retail, customer service, management, manufacturing, maintenance technicians, forklift, assembly, stocking, welder, press operator, equipment operator and other positions. Rates of pay reach $28 per hour.

Representatives from these companies will be on-site and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Jackson now hosts job fairs on the third Tuesday of each month.

You can find more information on job fairs and job training by calling (731) 736-3401 or visiting www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.