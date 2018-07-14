Three vehicle wreck claims the life of 18-year-old girl

JACKSON, Tenn — A three vehicle wreck claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl.

State Troopers said three vehicles were headed westbound on Interstate 40 near mile marker 83 early Saturday morning. According to a fatality report, the vehicles came to an uncontrolled stop causing the wreck.

There were five people involved in the accident. The young woman killed has been identified as Britney Slaughter of Nashville. One other person was injured, troopers said the other victims were not hurt.