Church members celebrate new home after tragedy strikes

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Members of a local church hold their first service in a brand new building after their old one burns down

It was a day of celebration and remembrance, as Union City Baptist Temple Church begins again.

Pastor Tony Keeton remembers the day the old building burnt down, like it was yesterday.

“We looked at the building, and when you see the smoldering ashes the first thing you ask is, ‘God, why?'”

Keeton says the old church served as a cornerstone to the community for decades.

But with only memories to hold onto, the pastor says now is a time to look forward.

“But in that time-frame, from then to now, God has shown himself to allow this building to be built,” Keeton said.

Member David Craig says he was there when the building burned down.

“It was kind of disheartening to see your church building burned, but I just knew God was in control,” Craig said.

Craig says he helped come up with blueprints for the new building.

He says the new church is 1,200 square feet, in the same location as the

old one and has a much bigger auditorium.

“So I sat down and drew several plans and presented them, and we decided on a particular set,” he said.

For pastor Keeton, he calls it a reminder of how disasters can turn into blessings.

“We had churches from all denominations giving us a helping hand, and it really showed us how good the people here in Obion County are,” he said.

The church pastor says they broke ground on their new facility in June 2017.

He says before the new building, services were held in their gymnasium.