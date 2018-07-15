Crusaders look to turn things around

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Liberty Tech Crusaders football team look to turn this year around. Head Coach Orentheus Taylor was hired to lead the Crusaders around this time last year and with a new coach comes a new outlook on a program. Coach Taylor says he and his squad are just trying to get better everyday and he is also trying to work the younger guys in from the junior varsity squad.

Taylor stresses he is trying to get everyone to play as a team and it has been an uphill battle all year.

“We know what our record was last year. We understand the expectations we have this year. We are not taking anything for granted. We will be ready to play,” Taylor added.

The Crusaders went 1-9 last season.