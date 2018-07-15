Jackson State Community College to host open house

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College will host an open house event Saturday, July 28 on the main campus at 2046 North Parkway.

The campus will be open from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m.

Brian Gann, student services vice president, says he sees this as an excellent opportunity for anyone considering the next step beyond high school, but especially the adult learner.

“The Tennessee Reconnect grant is making the prospect of returning to college a reality for many West Tennessee adults,” Gann said. “Any adult who never completed an associate degree can now come to college and get this credential tuition free.”

Everyone is welcome to take a tour of the campus, meet with faculty and staff and learn more about financial aid options.

Anyone attending this event should follow the signs on campus to the student center. Information about the campus along with guided tours will be located there.

For additional information or questions, contact student services at (731) 425-2601.