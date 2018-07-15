West Tennesseans enjoy picking blueberries at local farm

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Watermelon, strawberries, and blueberries are just some crops we relate to the summer experience. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry took a trip to Blueberry Ridge Farm Sunday afternoon to learn more about the tasty treat and to pick some of her own.

“Big season is at the very beginning. They’re nice and big and just voluptuous, and they’re so good,” said Peyton Clemence, co-owner of Blueberry Ridge Farm.

Summer is blueberry season, and why get them from the produce aisle when you can pick them right from the bush at places like Blueberry Ridge Farm in Decatur County.

“It was fun. A bunch of people should come try it,” said blueberry picker Cody Brasher.

“If they’re ripe, they fall right off. If you feel a lot of resistance, you don’t want to pick it yet, because it’s not ripe enough,” Clemence said.

Blueberry experts say the mistake they see amateur pickers do most often is pick one berry at a time.

“You’re going to take forever if you do that,” said Clemence, “so what you want to actually do is kind of get it in your hand, and you just want to roll it, and they just roll right off.”

Farmers there say they offer five varieties of blueberries.

“We have the Brightwell. We have the Austin. We have the Tifblue. We have the Climax,” listed Loyce Borron, owner of Blueberry Ridge Farm.

Each variety with its own flavor personality.

“These are actually a little bit sweeter on this side,” Clemence said. “These have a little bit more of a tart taste to it.”

Experts say blueberries also benefit your health, full of antioxidants and good for your heart.

“But what a lot of people don’t know, is that the leaf actually of the blueberry,” said Clemence, “and it’s certain blueberries, that have more antioxidants loaded in the leaf.”

Blueberry lovers say they can be enjoyed in a number of ways such as smoothies and cobblers.

“I like mine right off the vine, right off the bush,” Borron said.

Cody says he has big plans for his favorite fruit.

“Eat them almost every meal I have,” said Brasher.

If you would like to come out and pick blueberries of your own, you better hurry. Borron says the season will end in two weeks. Blueberry Ridge Farm also offers blackberries, which are in season and ready for picking as well.