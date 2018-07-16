3 charged in Dollar General robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people now face charges following a robbery at a store in north Jackson.

Ashonna Jackson, Erskine Curry and Timothy Long appeared Monday in Jackson City Court. Jackson and Long face an aggravated robbery charge. Curry faces a firearm charge.

They are accused of robbing the Dollar General store on North Highland Avenue on July 8, according to court documents.

Police said Jackson went inside with Curry to rob the store. Officers said Long drove the getaway car.

They are all being held at the Madison County jail and are due back in court July 26 at 9:30 a.m.