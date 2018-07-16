Dr. Claudius Nathanial Ricks, Jr.

Funeral services for Reverend Dr. Claudius Nathanial Ricks, Jr., “Bro. Ricks”, age 93, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Reverend Ricks passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, July 13, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Reverend Ricks will lie-in-state on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

