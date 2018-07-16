Dr. Claudius Nathanial Ricks, Jr.

WBBJ Staff,

Funeral services for Reverend Dr. Claudius Nathanial Ricks, Jr., “Bro. Ricks”,  age 93, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church.  Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Reverend Ricks passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, July 13, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.  Reverend Ricks will lie-in-state on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.