Edgar Aaron Threets

Funeral services for Bishop Edgar Aaron Threets, age 89, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 10:00 at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Pontiac, Michigan. Bishop Threets passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.