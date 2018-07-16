Edith Irene Hudson

Edith Irene Hudson, age 90 of Springville, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Life Care Center of Bruceton. Her funeral service will be 1:00PM Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Charles Cate officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at McEvoy Funeral Home from 11:00AM-1:00PM Wednesday prior to the service.

Edith Irene Hudson was born December 4, 1927 in Caraway, Arkansas to the late Clyde Casey and the late Emmer Slatter Casey. On March 5, 1968 she married Wallace N. Hudson and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2002. She is survived by four daughters: Margaret Drumwright of Blytheville, AR, Susie Wyatt of Collierville, TN, Clarice Paschall of Crestview, FL, and Carolyn (Keith) Maddox of Big Sandy, TN; one son, Gerald (Linda) Jaquess of Ripley, TN; three sisters: Mary Jones of Blytheville, AR, Judy Lamb of Jonesboro, AR, and Patricia Casey of Illinois; three brothers: Davey Casey of Caruthersville, MO, Bethel (Gale) Casey of Dyersburg, TN, and J.C. Casey of Illinois; five grandchildren: Christy Hancock, Bryan Yount, Melissa White, Shaun Hammell, and Mandy Hammell; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and she was “Nanny” to extended family members: Tiffany Evans and Michael Paul Evans.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Hudson was also preceded in death by a daughter, Alice Jaquess in infancy; two sisters: Dorothy Henson and Maybell Woods; and a brother, Danny Ray Casey.

Edith Hudson was a member of Springville Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959