‘Horsin’ Around’ golf scramble benefits Redemption Road Rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. — Teams at Jackson National Golf Course weren’t horsing around during Monday’s charity scramble.

Redemption Road Rescue hosted their first “Horsin’ Around” charity golf tournament, raising money to help their rescue horses and families.

Redemption Road Rescue Director Lori Collins says the money raised during the golf tournament goes toward helping the horses and families in need of financial assistance.

“It’s huge because without this, we wouldn’t be able to save the horses we do save,” Collins said. “We don’t get any government money. There’s no magic money that’s out there for us. Everything that comes in for these horses is through donations.”

The rescue brought along two animals, J.T. and Franklin, to meet the golfers.

If you missed Monday’s event, the rescue will host a second fundraiser in September.

Visit redemptionroadrescue.com to donate or learn more about the rescue.