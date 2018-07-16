How With A Chance Of More Storms

Weather Update:

We started the morning off with some strong storms that ended up dumping anywhere from 1 inch to 5 inches in West Tennessee. There were some local amounts that exceeded even this as storms trained across southern Madison, northern Hardeman and southwest Chester counties this morning. Most of the rain has dissipated and moved south into north Mississippi[[i and Alabama. In it’s wake we’re now seeing sunshine return along with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Despite the stormy start to the day we’ll still end up in the 90s today with heat index values flirting with 100°F. The question mark today will be with the chances of additional storms. We’ll keep a close eye on the rest of the forecast and have an updates throughout the day.



Storm Team Meteorologist

