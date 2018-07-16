Howard Paul Parker

Mr. Parker was a member of Court Avenue Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Selmer. He was retired from General Electric Corporation in Selmer. Mr. Parker served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy from 1961 – 1966. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He enjoyed working on the farm and caring for his cows. He departed this life on July 11, 2018 at thee age of 81 Years, 7 Months, 11 Days.

He is survived by a daughter, Ginger D. Westmoreland and husband Bob of Bethel Springs; a son, Tom Parker and wife Kayron of Reagan, TN; three grandchildren, Lee Westmoreland and wife Stacie, Ken Parker and wife Laura, Dakota Parker; five great grandchildren, Hayden Parker, Kamden Westmoreland, Kenzley Parker, Casen Westmoreland, Ella Kate Parker; two sisters, Mary Fesmire and Peggy Creasy both of Lexington, TN; a brother, John Parker and wife Janice of Brownsville, TN; a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Parker was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Scott.

5:30 – 9:00 PM. Funeral services on July 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee, with Joey Edwards officiating. Burial following in the New Salem Cemetery at Bethel Springs, Tennessee. Visitation at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer on Friday from www.shackelfordfuneraldirectors.com Ph. 731-645-3481