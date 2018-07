Humboldt police seek man in laundromat break-in

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are investigating a break-in at a laundromat.

An unidentified man broke into the office area of a coin-operated laundromat Monday morning on 22nd Avenue in Humboldt, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322.