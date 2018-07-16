Jackson couple faces child abuse, drug charges after search of home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents accused of having drugs around their toddler face criminal charges.

Hamilton and Sandra Bailey appeared Monday in Jackson City Court. They each face drug counts plus a child abuse or neglect charge.

Investigators said they found more than 130 grams of marijuana inside a home Thursday on McLean Cove in north Jackson. The Bailey’s toddler daughter was inside at the time, according to court documents.

Investigators said they also found rolling papers, two marijuana grinders, digital scales, plastic baggies used for packaging, and $2,290 in cash at the home.

The Baileys are free on $10,000 bond each. They are scheduled to return to court Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m.