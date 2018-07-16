Melissa Swal

Melissa Swal, 20, died at the scene of an accident Thursday, July 13, 2018.

She was born August 20, 1997 in Jackson, TN the daughter of David Swal, who preceded her in death and Lisa Swal. She is a Liberty High School graduate and sales associate with Huck’s Convenience Stores. Melissa loved all types of music, outdoor activities, being with her family and friends. The time she most enjoyed and cherished was time she spent with her children. She adored her babies. She was smart, kind-hearted, funny and a genuine person. Melissa was a daughter first, a sister second and then a mother. There are not enough words to completely describe Melissa. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her mother, Lisa Swal, of Jackson, TN, two daughters, Amelia June Swal, Gia Elise Swal, four sisters, Vanessa Swal, of Huron, TN, Rebecca Pratt of Lexington, TN, Megan Rodriguez of Hamilton Township, NJ, and Cassandra Butler of Pinson TN.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will be receiving friends Tuesday from 11:00AM until service time at 1:00PM.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com