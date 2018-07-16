North Side building men and allowing the rest to follow

JACKSON, Tenn. — When the 2018 season kicks off, the North Side Indians will begin a new era under Jesse Powell. His job is to win ball games, but Powell said his purpose is to help raise young men.

“Long-term goal like I said is to make them better men so they go out in the community and serve the community well,” Powell said.

On the field, North Side will be challenged with being better than last season where they won just one game. That was uncharacteristic for the school and it’s not something Powell wants a repeat of. He said he doesn’t want his players to forget last season because they should use it as motivation to be better this year.

“We just want to reach our full potential, if we reach our full potential no matter what it is, I’m satisfied as the head football coach,” he said.

Powell said getting this opportunity was a blessing, he loves the people he works with, the school district and his team. But his long-term goal is to build men.

“Our motto is “Hoka Hey” and we address every day potentially like it’s our last one because one day it will be your last day on earth so every day we try to have good character, treat each other right, have a good work ethic and we just try to make them better men first, better football players second,” he said.

The Indians will start the Powell era August 10, against USJ in the SportsPlus Jamboree.