Overnight rains cause flooding in Bemis

BEMIS, Tenn. — People in Bemis woke up to one thing Monday morning. “A lot of water. Too much water,” Caleb Wilson, who used to live in Bemis, said.

The Bemis area got almost two inches of rain overnight. Monday morning, crews with the city of Jackson were in Bemis closing several streets.

The intersection of A Street and Kentucky Street was closed due to flood waters. At some parts you couldn’t see a distinction between the road and the sidewalk.

A section of D Street was closed for part of the morning as water was rushing into open fields.

Backyards, front porch steps and fences all were underwater.

Caleb Wilson and Lacy Cummins tried to get to work Monday morning in Jackson but couldn’t make it. They say flooded roads can come out of nowhere.

“Drive slow, because you will hydroplane,” Cummins said. “You don’t know where the floods are, ‘because coming up on curves you can come up on major floods, because we came up on a few of them.”

D Street was opened back up a little after 8 o’clock Monday morning.

Remember, if you come upon a flooded road, “turn around, don’t drown.”