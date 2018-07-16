Republican Tennessee Governor candidate Diane Black stops by WBBJ

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Republican woman running for the state’s governor seat stepped into our WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News studios Monday.

Diane Black has been serving as the U.S. representative for Tennessee’s 6th congressional district since 2011. She is a registered nurse, small businesswoman and former educator.

She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010. She is a pro life supporter. She authored the Defund Planned Parenthood Act to block all their federal funding. If she wins the Tennessee governor seat, she would be the first female governor in the state’s history.

“And I certainly do encourage young women to do those kind of things that they think ‘well maybe I can’t because I am a female,’ and I just tell them ‘be the smartest in the room, just be smarter than everyone else, and then no one will see gender, they will just see you are capable,'” said Black.

Not only would she be the first woman governor, but Black along with candidates Harwell, Boyd and Lee are vying to become the first Republican governor elected to take over from a member of their own party since 1869.