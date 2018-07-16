THP responds to injury crash on I-40 involving armored truck carrying coins

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash involving an armored truck carrying coins.

The crash involved an armored truck and a commercial vehicle and took place near Hurricane Mills Exit 143 near State Route 13, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Nashville Twitter account.

There was no word on the extent or nature of the injuries.

The company of the armored truck sent staff to retrieve the coins.