Banana bread w.raisins

2-3 ripe bananas

1/3 c melted butter

1/2 to 1 c sugar

Pinch salt

1 t baking soda

1 t vanilla

1 1/2 c flour

1/2 c raisins

Mis all ingredients together. Pour into 4”x9” greased loaf pan. Bake 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve warm topped with butter or ice cream.

Bake 2 and gift one!