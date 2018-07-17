Banana Homemade Ice Cream

Submitted by: Chris Phifer

6 bananas

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 can Sweetened condensed milk

1 pint of half & half

Whole milk

Ice cream salt and about two bags of ice to be used in ice cream freezer

Mix eggs, sugar together then add the sweetened condensed milk and half and half. Mix that up and pour into your freezer can.

Take the six bananas pealed mash up with fork then add them to blender. Add just a little bit of whole milk to blender then blend the mixture. Then add it to the freezer can and add whole milk to the fill line on your can. Mix up the mixture real good. Add the dasher and top to can and chill for one hour in fridge. Then freeze following the manufacturer’s instructions on your ice cream freezer.