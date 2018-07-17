Bemis Historical Society hosts meeting, highlighting safer neighborhoods

BEMIS, Tenn.–The Bemis Historical Society is focusing their attention on safer neighborhoods..

Lt. Byron Taylor of the Jackson Police Department spoke at the monthly meeting Tuesday night at Bemis Village Museum in south Jackson.

He discussed the Neighborhood Watch Program, which focuses on preventing crime in neighborhoods.

Lt. Taylor said people report unusual activity to Jackson police and Jackson police investigate.

“If you can educate the public on how to be a safe citizen, it helps them and it also helps us too because when the public is educated on what to look for it helps us because they can call and report stuff but then also can take measures themselves because we cant be everywhere at one time to protect them,” said Lt. Taylor.

The Neighborhood Watch Program is led by the Crime Prevention Unit of the Jackson Police Department, which takes a proactive approach to interacting with citizens with a wide range of activities.