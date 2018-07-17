David Noble Cook

David Noble Cook, age 91 of Paris, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at his residence. His memorial service will be 2:00PM Saturday, July 21, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Gary Collier officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00PM Saturday prior to the service.

David Noble Cook was born August 31, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Benjamin E. Cook and the late Elizabeth Bates Cook. On August 13, 1949 he married Joyce Delphine McGirr Cook and she preceded him in death on March 26, 2009. Mr. Cook is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Marshall) Kerr of Mt. Juliet, TN; two sons: David Allan Cook of Mansfield, TN and Douglas James (Jennifer Hill) Cook of Martin, TN; two grandchildren: William Harper (Lacie Glover) Cook and Nancy Ellen Cook, both of Memphis; and one great grandchild, BeeBee Ellen Cook of Memphis.

Besides his parents and wife, Mr. Cook was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sherry Cook on February 19, 2017.

David Cook was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Navy as a gunners mate. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and he was the Chrysler representative for quality control at Holly Carburetor.

Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 25, Paris, TN 38242