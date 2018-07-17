Dyersburg police search for missing man

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg are searching for a missing man.

Jimmy C. Bingham, 45, of Dyersburg was reported missing to police June 24, according to a release from the Dyersburg Police Department.

Bingham kept in regular contact with family members, but no one has seen or heard from him since the weekend of June 17, according to police.

Bingham is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes standing around five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jeans, black and white Nike tennis shoes and a black and white ball cap.

Officers used K-9 units July 15 during a search of areas based on leads in the investigation. The search did not reveal any leads that would help locate Bingham, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Bingham’s disappearance or whereabouts is urged to call Dyersburg police at 731-288-7679, Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477), or 311.