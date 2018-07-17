Early voting ramps up in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — People lined up all over West Tennessee Tuesday as day four of early voting got underway.

In Gibson County, more than 1,000 votes have been cast. There are three people running for county mayor as well as sheriff.

Carroll County has had 629 early voters as of Monday night. They have three people running for county mayor.

Here in Madison County, almost 2,000 people had voted when polls opened Tuesday morning.

“It is so important to vote,” said Kim Buckley, administrator of elections for Madison County. “You’re making decisions on who will lead you in your community, in your federal government.”

There are two people running for Madison County mayor.

Both Henderson County and Hardin County have four candidates running for county mayor. Chester County has two.

Officials also say to make sure your address is up to date to keep the lines moving as smoothly as possible.

Don’t forget that you’ll need some type of photo ID issued by the state in order to vote.