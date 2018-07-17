Gibson Co. man facing child exploitation charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Gibson County man is facing federal charges of child exploitation while on supervised release on a previous federal conviction.

Finis Ewin Hill, 66, of Humboldt, known as “Pete,” was indicted this week on federal charges after he allegedly attempted to convince at minor to engage in sexual activity, according to a news release. The release says Hill is also accused of traveling from Tennessee to Mississippi Monday to meet a person he believed was under the age of 16 for sexual activity.

Hill was convicted in 2005 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was placed on supervised release in January.

Because of this indictment, attorneys have filed a motion to revoke his supervised release.

If convicted of coercion and enticement of a minor, Hill faces up to 30 years and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, he faces 10 years to life imprisonment, five years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.