Hot And Humid With A Chance Of T-Storms

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re starting the morning off with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front will slowly sink south across the region. This will keep a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day. With the front in the area, there will also be a few storms developing. A few of the storms may become strong to briefly severe. The main severe threat will be with damaging winds if the cores of some of the stronger storms collapse in on themselves. Otherwise, it looks the main threats will be with very heavy rain and frequent lightning. behind this first front, we’ll see the first blast of refreshing less humid air.



