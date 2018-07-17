IHOP celebrates 60th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a full house Tuesday at the International House of Pancakes, and all you needed to enjoy their pancakes was 60 cents.

“Today is July 17, and it is our anniversary,” assistant manager Niquolas Garcia Springer said. “We have been making pancakes and specializing in them going on 60 years now.”

Springer said it had been nonstop all day for their crew. On a normal day, they get around 1,500 people. He expected to see over 5,000 for Tuesday’s event.

“It’s still very busy,” Springer said. “We’re all very excited. Everybody came in super prepared to work, get everything done.”

Assistant manager Jesus Arenas, who has been with the company for eight years, says he wants guests to feel like family just like it’s felt for him at IHOP.

“This company has tried to have concepts of family unity, and we see that in our posters,” Arenas said.

Doors opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The event lasted 12 hours, until 7:00 Tuesday night.

“Who doesn’t like 60 cent pancakes?” customer and Lane College student Ladaja Clemons said. “That is the most ideal thing to do today, and it keeps the kids occupied, definitely.”

And don’t worry about the whole controversy behind “IHOB.” Springer says their specialty will always be pancakes.

“We’re still going to be the same great IHOP selling those delicious pancakes that you guys love so much,” Springer said.