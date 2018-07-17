John Fredrick Harrison, Jr.

John loved people, especially all his friends, caregivers and extended family at his group home in Jackson, Tennessee. He loved working with various tools,working on puzzles, painting and drawing. John was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. Cheeseburgers and french fries was his favorite food and he always loved wearing a hat or cap and sunglasses.

John departed this life on July 15, 2018 in Jackson, Tennessee at the age of 54 years and 28 days.

He is survived by his siblings, Toy Keeton and his wife Gail of Zion, Illinois, Lynette Harrison of Corinth, Mississippi, Janette Meliet and her husband Jay of New Orleans, Louisiana, Sherria Lee Mooneyhan and her husband Mark of Savannah, Tennessee and Shellia Fitts and her husband James of Savannah, Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews; and his step mother, Frankie Harrison of Savannah, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one sister, Dianna Williams.

Services will be held on July 18, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with James Fitts officiating. Burial will follow in the Savannah Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee.