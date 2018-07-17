Medon residents begin cleanup after flash flooding damages homes

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tree limbs and debris are strewn across a Medon neighborhood just hours after rushing floodwaters consumed the area.

“My daughter called me and said, ‘Mama, there’s a flood outside. You better get out,'” Jordan Kelley, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Kelley says the rising water was gone almost as quickly as it came, but not without leaving behind thousands of dollars of damage to her home.

“I lost my husband in November. He had a four-wheeler he was so proud of, and it washed away,” she said.

Kelley says four of her boxer puppies drowned, along with her six pet rabbits.

She says the water also destroyed her dog kennels and her garden.

Kelley’s son, Tim Kelley, lives next door. He says the water uprooted a tree, landing it on his roof.

“I’ve got a tree on my house, a hole on the roof,” Tim said.

He says the water was so high, emergency crews rescued him and his family in boats.

“I was terrified. Water kept coming up. I was worried about my mother,” Tim said.

And while cleanup could take months, Jordan says she’s leaning on her family, and her surviving puppy, during this time of need.

“He’s the only one that survived, so I named him Survivor,” she said. “He’s my baby.”

Those in the area say this is not the first time the neighborhood has flooded.