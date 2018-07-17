Mugshots : Madison County : 7/16/18 – 7/17/18 July 17, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Blake Pittman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Adrian Hill Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Linda Patterson Violation of probation, driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Bobby Long Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Jamie Claybrooks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jonathan Evans Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Justin Peterson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Mark Snipes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Melanie Lucas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Recordo Ivy Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Rontay Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Sean Maroney Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/17/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore