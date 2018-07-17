Mugshots : Madison County : 7/16/18 – 7/17/18

1/12 Blake Pittman Violation of probation

2/12 Adrian Hill Failure to appear

3/12 Linda Patterson Violation of probation, driving on suspended license

4/12 Bobby Long Simple domestic assault



5/12 Jamie Claybrooks Violation of community corrections

6/12 Jonathan Evans Schedule VI drug violations

7/12 Justin Peterson Failure to appear

8/12 Mark Snipes Simple domestic assault



9/12 Melanie Lucas Violation of probation

10/12 Recordo Ivy Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

11/12 Rontay Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident

12/12 Sean Maroney Driving on revoked/suspended license

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/17/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.