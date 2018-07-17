Oreo Freezer Cake

Crush 1 bag of Oreos place in a 8 x 11 pan no spray in pan the Oreos have plenty of oil in them.

Next take softened ice cream and softened cool whip and blend together. Poor over crushed Oreos.

Take other bag of Oreos and crush. Poor over ice cream and cool whip mixture. Put in freezer for couple hours until hard.

After getting hard cover with aluminum foil or plastic wrap.

Enjoy. Perfect for a hot day.