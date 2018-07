+6 eggs, beaten

+3 1/2 cups white sugar

+10 fresh peaches, pitted and chopped

+4 cups heavy cream

+2 cups half-and-half cream

+2 teaspoons vanilla extract

+3/4 teaspoon salt

Prep

20 m Ready In

1 h 5 m In large bowl, mix together eggs and sugar until smooth; puree peaches in blender or food processor and stir 5 cups of puree into egg mixture. Stir in cream, half-and-half, vanilla and salt and mix well.

Pour mixture into freezer canister of ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions.