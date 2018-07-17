Slightly Less Humid During the Middle of the Week

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, July 17th

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for western counties of West Tennessee until 8 p.m. tonight where the heat index continues to flirt with 105°F or warmer this afternoon. There’s a cold front coming to West Tennessee to bring some relief finally, after we’ve had 24 mornings in a row with temperatures starting at or above 70°F. It’s also been the 6th warmest Summer on record with an average temperature of 80.5°F since June 1st and 14 days in the 90s – the most since the Summer of 1954 so far.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through early evening but after sunset, most of the rain will leave the area with only a slight chance for rain overnight. Temperatures will get closer to the 60s but may not fully drop below 70°F. We’ll be in the lower 70s at the coolest point of the night with dew points in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lately, dew points have been in the 80s at times!

While there’s still a slight chance for rain on Wednesday, most of West Tennessee will be dry with a 20% chance for showers under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but will feel like the triple digits in some spots. Temperatures may still drop to the 60s for the first time in over 3 weeks Thursday morning, when we could start in the middle and upper 60s in some of the coolest spots in West Tennessee. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return to end the workweek! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com