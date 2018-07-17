The Tigers will play with heavy hearts this fall

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — in 2017 the Lexington Tigers saw their season come to an end courtesy of Springfield. That game was used as a learning tool for everyone in the program, coaches included.

Coach Bryant Hollingsworth said the coaches needed to prepare players better this offseason while the players needed to get bigger, faster and stronger.

But when the Tigers step on the field this fall, they’ll have some extra motivation. They’ll be playing for their fallen brother, Tyler Spann.

“He was a big part of this team and all the guys loved him, all the coaches loved him and you know he’s going to be missed,” Hollingsworth said. “We know he’s going to be with us and all the guys they’ve already started honoring him, they talk about him all the time, they’re putting stickers on the back of their helmet to remember him and you know this season is going to mean a little bit more.”

When the Tigers take the field August 17 against South Gibson, they’ll have one goal in mind. Win another district title. But in their division, they know that’s no easy task.

“Well you know a lot of it just depends on how much we want it, we got a lot of good competition in our district and it’s going to be a fight to the finish so we got to be ready to go,” Hollingsworth said.