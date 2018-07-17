THP: Driver killed in one-vehicle crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.–One person is dead following a one-vehicle wreck in Henry County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver, J.C. Kennedy, 18, of Paris was killed in the crash.

Troopers said the wreck happened around 12:30, Tuesday afternoon on Highway 79, three miles south of Paris.

Investigators said Kennedy was driving north on Highway 79 when his SUV ran off the left side of the highway, over corrected, then went off the right side of the roadway. Troopers said Kennedy’s vehicle hit an embankment, causing it to roll, and he was ejected.