Businesses help ‘Stuff the Bus’ as students head back to school

JACKSON, Tenn. — In less than three weeks, Jackson-Madison County and Crockett County students will head back to school, which means they’ll need supplies.

“We’re collecting school supplies for the students in Madison County and Crockett County,” said Sherry Scheid, office manager at Crye-Leike Blue Skies Real Estate.

Crye-Leike Blue Skies Real Estate in Jackson is hosting their “Stuff the Bus” event. Employees say they’re always looking for ways to help the community.

They say they aren’t looking for anything specific. Paper, pens, highlighters, backpacks and anything else is welcome to get the kids ready as they head back to school.

You can drop off your donations at the Crye-Leike office on the 45 Bypass or Buff City Soaps in Thomsen Farms. In Crockett County, Premiere Dental in Bells and Bank of Crockett will accept donations.

“As realtors, we’re everywhere, every day,” Colleen Owens, a real estate agent, said. “We just feel like it’s part of our job too, to just give back, ’cause we’re part of the community and so we also want to give back to the community.”

On July 27, a school bus will go to each location and pick up the supplies to be distributed to students.

For a full list of drop-off locations, visit the Seen On 7 section of our website.