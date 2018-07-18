Carroll Co. couple appears in court on animal cruelty charges

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman facing about 300 counts of animal cruelty combined appeared in court Wednesday. The nonprofit taking care of the animals says it wants money to cover their expenses.

Tara Neutzler and Donald Schoenthal appeared Wednesday in a Carroll County courtroom. The couple faces about 300 animal cruelty counts total, plus child abuse-neglect-endangerment charges.

Attorney D.J. Norton represents both suspects.

“They want their animals back. They’re their property,” Norton said. “There’s been no finding of guilty, no proof put on against them.”

Animal Rescue Corps says they found about 150 animals living in neglectful conditions back in April on a property in Atwood.

Amy Haverstick with ARC says they filed a motion to get money to take care of the animals.

“We’ve requested a motion to preserve animals as evidence and a security bond,” Haverstick said.

Animal Rescue Corps says they are currently spending about $2,500 a day to care for the animals.

Attorneys say the judge could force the defendants to either put up money to take care of the animals or surrender them.

The court reset the bond hearing for Aug. 6.

Norton says his clients look forward to their day in court.

“There are two sides to every story, and they’ve only heard one side so far,” Norton said.

Haverstick says the average ARC case typically lasts two to four weeks. “Three months is the longest that we’ve ever been sheltering, and it’s getting quite expensive,” she said.

Neutzler and Schoenthal are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6 for a preliminary hearing. Both suspects are free on bond.

Redemption Road Rescue in Jackson is also helping take care of some of the rescued animals. So far, ARC says they’ve spent more than $300,000 on the animals.