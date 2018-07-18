Dream Center receives donation from new business, Blue Coast Burrito

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Dream Center received a $720 donation raised by a new business, Blue Coast Burrito.

After losing their first building, the Dream Center decided to partner with Blue Coast Burrito to help raise money for a new one.

Lorri Blattler, owner of Blue Coast Burrito, says they raised the donation with the help of customer purchases.

Stephanie Laffoon says the money is important to the center and will go toward helping women and their families in the future.

“After the loss of our building, we have a waiting list of over 217 women and children,” Laffoon said. “So it’s an urgent need to raise the money to build this building, so that we can offer our services to women throughout the entire West Tennessee area.”

For more information on the Dream Center and how you can help, visit www.dreamcenterjackson.com.