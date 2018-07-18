Effie Carrie Woods

She was united in marriage to William Hugh Woods, Sr. on August 4, 1942. Mr. Woods preceded her in death on July 8, 1990.

Mrs. Woods was a lifelong member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She was a 1942 Graduate of Selmer High School, a member of the Order of The Eastern Star, the American Legion Auxillary, and the Tennessee Massage Board. She was the first female member of the McNairy County (Court) Commission. Mrs. Woods departed this life on July 17, 2018 in Jackson, TN at the age of 93 Years, 8 Months, 23 Days.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Ann Woods of Selmer and Jane Woods Smith and husband Brown Smith of Jackson, TN; two sons, William Hugh Woods, Jr. M.D. and wife Elaine Green and John Bryan Woods, M.D. and wife Mary Kaye all of Jackson; nine grandchildren, Sarah Smith Nielsen and husband Chris, Carrie Brown Smith Campbell and husband Nick, Christine Ann Brinkerhoff, William Woods Brinkerhoff, William Parker Woods and wife Phylinda, Samuel Green Woods, John Henry Hugh Woods, Lydia Ruth Woods, Mary Helen Woods; five great grandchildren, Eva Grace Nielsen, Brown Nielsen, Smith Kathryn Campbell, Sarah Wray Campbell, Carrie Ann Diener; a sister, Ann Mitchell Robbins; a brother, John Mitchell; a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Woods was preceded in death by a grandchild, Anna Kathryn Smith; a grt-grandchild, Anna Suzanne Campbell; two sisters, Imogene Kiestler, Mary Mitchell Jernigan; two brothers, James Mitchell, Warren Mitchell.

July 20, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Bethel Springs, Tennessee, with Mike Hollaway and Terry Hunley officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Gilead Cemetery at Bethel Springs, Tennessee. Visitation at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer on July 19, 2018 from 5:30 – 8:00 PM. Visitation on Friday will be at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church from 12:30 PM until service time.