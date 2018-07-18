Hardin Co. Animal Services offers deal to potential pet parents

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local animal shelter is giving potential pet parents a special deal while address overcrowding at the shelter.

“We are maxed out,” Hardin County Animal Services Director Debbie Nowicki says. “We have every kennel full, so we are offering free adoptions with an approved adoption application.”

She says the Fourth of July caused a major problem for the animal shelter.

“People don’t expect there to be fireworks going on, so they let their dogs out to potty, fireworks go off, doggy goes on walkabout, and we’re left to find them,” she said.

So, all vetted animals at HCAS are free until next Wednesday.

“We need to have that space available for those animals that we find so they can get back to their families as well, so it puts the pressure on,” she said.

Nowicki says all you need to do is fill out an application.

“Just come in, fill it out. It’s a very easy process, and they can take home an animal that’s completely vetted, spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, has flea treatment and prevention, and they’re ready to roll,” she said.

The special only applies to the animals that are already spayed or neutered.

She says the options are numerous. “We have anything and everything. Any breed you can imagine, and even pure-bred dogs. So people are really missing out if they haven’t walked through to see the wonderful animals we have.”

There are dozens of cats and kittens to adopt. “Including this little guy! This is Sunny! He’s neutered already. He’s only about four months old, and he’s just as sweet as can be,” she said.

HCAS is open from noon to 4 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at the Legion Drive location. For more information on adoptable pets, call the shelter at 731-925-3303.